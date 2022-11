FS AMD Desktop hardware

I recently upgraded my Lab ESXi boxes and am offloading the old servers as they are still rather current and would make a good desktop PC or future gaming PC if you had a video card.Desktop 1- AMD 5600G with stock cooler- GIGABYTE B450M DS3H motherboard- Cooler Master N200 case- G.Skill RipJaws V Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin SDRAM PC4-21300 DDR4 2666 CL18-18-18-38 memory- corsair 450 watt power supply.Asking $500 shipped via PP Friends and Family or fee's covered.Desktop 2- AMD 5600G with stock cooler- GIGABYTE B450M DS3H motherboard- Cooler Master MasterBox NR400 Micro-ATX Tower case- G.Skill RipJaws V Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin SDRAM PC4-21300 DDR4 2666 CL18-18-18-38 memory- Thermaltake 600w power supply.Asking $500 shipped via PP Friends and Family or fee's covered.Heat is under Orddie I will part them out but