FS: AMD CPU, Mobo & Ram combos (3600X, 5700G, 5950X)

Upgraded my home/plex server, and my Wife's computer. One of the kids wanted a laptop for their 16th birthday instead of a car, too (yay!).
If you're local to the Eglin, AFB area, I will include the cases for free. I am reluctant to ship the Node and CM cases due to no box. I have the box for the O11.
Spare gaming PC, some cheap cooler master case
Price: $200
CPU: 3600X
Motherboard: MSI B450M Bazooka Max Wifi
Ram: 16GB (8x2) Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16R
Former home server system. This thing worked very well with the Dell perc card hosting an 8x8tb raid array. Fractal Node 804 case
Price: $300
CPU: 5700G
Motherboard: MSI B550M Mortar Wifi
Ram: 32GB (16x2) TeamGroup TDZAD416G3600HC18JBK
Wife's old gaming PC (amazon shopping machine). Case is a Lian-Li O11 Mini
Price: $600
CPU: 5950X
Motherboard: Gigabyte X570S Aero G
Ram: 32GB (16x2) G.Skill F4-4000C18D-32GVK
Smoke free house, heat under my username, Geno750. PayPal GS is fine, buyer pays shipping.
