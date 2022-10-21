FS: AMD,AsRock,EK,Intel,SanDisk,SuperMicro,Unifi WiFi 6

cybrnook
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 1,287
I have been sitting on a ton of stuff for a while now, finally got off my ass today and went and snapped pics, categorized, tried to price it out and list it. All prices are based off what I am seeing online, let me know if I am off on anything.
I'm flexible to work with, so if you are curious about something, just ask. I really want to bundle items, so if you are interested in more than one time let's bundle some stuff and I'll work on the prices with you. I don't mine, never have, so any use on the items below is personal use for regular computing or gaming (in case you wondered).
AMD 1920X - $125 (Was used for my Unraid Server) - Sold
AMD 5700G - $200 - Sold
AMD 5900X - $315 - Sold
AMD 6900XT - $550 - Sold
AsRock X399D8A-2T (Was used for my Unraid Server) - Sold
AsRock X570D4U-2L2T - $425 (hard to find dual 10 Gb Intel) - Sold
AsRock X570 Taichi Razer - $280
Asus Strix 3090 - $800 (Warranty until April 2025) - Sold
EK-Quantum Vector RX6800/6900 D-RGB AMD Edition - $200
Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)
Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)
Intel E5-2650v4 - $25 (ES https://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/QK/QK8Y.html)
Intel E5-2695v3 - $40 (Retail)
PowerColor 6900XT RedDevil Ultimate - $600 - Sold
PowerColor 6900XT - $525 (Warranty until March 2024) - Sold
SanDisk SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM - $325 (Brand New Open Box) - 4TB nvme SSD over USB-C
Supermicro MEM-DR416L-HV01-EU24 - $150 for all (16GB Per Stick - 64GB Total)(Was used for my Unraid Server)
Supermicro MBD-C2SBC-Q-O - $100 (Brand new LGA775 board)
Supermicro X10SRH-CLN4F - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRi-F - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRM-F First - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRM-F Second - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X11SSH-F - $250 (Brand New)
Unifi U6-LR-US - $150
Unifi U6-Mesh-US - $150 (Each) x3
Unifi U6-Lite-US - $75 (Each) x3 - Sold
Unifi UAP-AC-PRO-US - $80 (Each) x2 - Sold
Unifi UCK-G2-PLUS - $150
Unifi UVC-G4-Doorbell-US - $150
Unifi CKG2-RM - $75
Heat is in my signature, feel free to reach out with questions.
I'm flexible to work with, so if you are curious about something, just ask. I really want to bundle items, so if you are interested in more than one time let's bundle some stuff and I'll work on the prices with you. I don't mine, never have, so any use on the items below is personal use for regular computing or gaming (in case you wondered).
AMD 1920X - $125 (Was used for my Unraid Server) - Sold
AMD 5700G - $200 - Sold
AMD 5900X - $315 - Sold
AMD 6900XT - $550 - Sold
AsRock X399D8A-2T (Was used for my Unraid Server) - Sold
AsRock X570D4U-2L2T - $425 (hard to find dual 10 Gb Intel) - Sold
AsRock X570 Taichi Razer - $280
Asus Strix 3090 - $800 (Warranty until April 2025) - Sold
EK-Quantum Vector RX6800/6900 D-RGB AMD Edition - $200
Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)
Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)
Intel E5-2650v4 - $25 (ES https://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/QK/QK8Y.html)
Intel E5-2695v3 - $40 (Retail)
PowerColor 6900XT RedDevil Ultimate - $600 - Sold
PowerColor 6900XT - $525 (Warranty until March 2024) - Sold
SanDisk SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM - $325 (Brand New Open Box) - 4TB nvme SSD over USB-C
Supermicro MEM-DR416L-HV01-EU24 - $150 for all (16GB Per Stick - 64GB Total)(Was used for my Unraid Server)
Supermicro MBD-C2SBC-Q-O - $100 (Brand new LGA775 board)
Supermicro X10SRH-CLN4F - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRi-F - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRM-F First - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRM-F Second - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X11SSH-F - $250 (Brand New)
Unifi U6-LR-US - $150
Unifi U6-Mesh-US - $150 (Each) x3
Unifi U6-Lite-US - $75 (Each) x3 - Sold
Unifi UAP-AC-PRO-US - $80 (Each) x2 - Sold
Unifi UCK-G2-PLUS - $150
Unifi UVC-G4-Doorbell-US - $150
Unifi CKG2-RM - $75
Heat is in my signature, feel free to reach out with questions.
Attachments
-
AMD 1920X Label.jpg269.2 KB · Views: 0
-
AMD 1920X.jpg499.5 KB · Views: 0
-
AMD 5900X.jpg479.5 KB · Views: 0
-
AMD 6900XT Reference.jpg434.2 KB · Views: 0
-
AsRock Rack X399D8A-2T Inside.jpg452.3 KB · Views: 0
-
AsRock Rack X399D8A-2T.jpg497.3 KB · Views: 0
-
AsRock Rack X570D4U-2L2T.jpg518.2 KB · Views: 0
-
AsRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition Inside.jpg538.6 KB · Views: 0
-
AsRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition.jpg540.3 KB · Views: 0
-
Asus Strix 3090 Box.jpg481.6 KB · Views: 0
-
Asus Strix 3090 Card.jpg1,020.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Asus TUF-RX6800XT-O16G-Gaming.jpg436.9 KB · Views: 0
-
EK-Quantum Vector RX6800-6900 D-RGB AMD Edition Label.jpg345 KB · Views: 0
-
EK-Quantum Vector RX6800-6900 D-RGB AMD Edition Package.jpg534.6 KB · Views: 0
-
Intel E5-1660v3-1.jpg630.7 KB · Views: 0
-
Intel E5-1660v3-2.jpg670.3 KB · Views: 0
-
Intel E5-2650 v4 QK8Y.jpg545.7 KB · Views: 0
-
Intel E5-2695v3.jpg620.7 KB · Views: 0
-
Motherboards.jpg477 KB · Views: 0
-
PowerColor 6900XT RedDevil Ultimate.jpg572.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PowerColor 6900XT Reference.jpg450.7 KB · Views: 0
-
SanDisk SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM.jpg608.4 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro MBD-C2SBC-Q-O.jpg595.1 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro MEM-DR416L-HV01-EU24.jpg593.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro X10SRH-CLN4F.jpg620.1 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro X10SRi-F.jpg645.4 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro X10SRM-F First.jpg634.2 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro X10SRM-F Second.jpg665 KB · Views: 0
-
Supermicro X11SSH-F.jpg621 KB · Views: 0
-
Unifi APs.jpg496.5 KB · Views: 0
-
1669742887911.png4.6 MB · Views: 0
-
1669742910420.png3.9 MB · Views: 0
-
1669742924401.png3.7 MB · Views: 0
-
1669742939165.png3.8 MB · Views: 0
Last edited: