FS: AMD,AsRock,EK,Intel,SanDisk,SuperMicro,Unifi WiFi 6

I have been sitting on a ton of stuff for a while now, finally got off my ass today and went and snapped pics, categorized, tried to price it out and list it. All prices are based off what I am seeing online, let me know if I am off on anything.I'm flexible to work with, so if you are curious about something, just ask. I really want to bundle items, so if you are interested in more than one time let's bundle some stuff and I'll work on the prices with you. I don't mine, never have, so any use on the items below is personal use for regular computing or gaming (in case you wondered).AsRock X570 Taichi Razer - $280EK-Quantum Vector RX6800/6900 D-RGB AMD Edition - $200Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)Intel E5-2650v4 - $25 (ES https://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/QK/QK8Y.html Intel E5-2695v3 - $40 (Retail)SanDisk SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM - $325 (Brand New Open Box) - 4TB nvme SSD over USB-CSupermicro MEM-DR416L-HV01-EU24 - $150 for all (16GB Per Stick - 64GB Total)(Was used for my Unraid Server)Supermicro MBD-C2SBC-Q-O - $100 (Brand new LGA775 board)Supermicro X10SRH-CLN4F - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X10SRi-F - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X10SRM-F First - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X10SRM-F Second - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X11SSH-F - $250 (Brand New)Unifi U6-LR-US - $150Unifi U6-Mesh-US - $150 (Each) x3Unifi UCK-G2-PLUS - $150Unifi UVC-G4-Doorbell-US - $150Unifi CKG2-RM - $75Heat is in my signature, feel free to reach out with questions.