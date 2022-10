FS:AMD,AsRock,Asus,EK,Intel,PowerColor,SanDisk,SuperMicro,Unifi WiFi 6- CPU's/GPU's/MB's - RX6800XT/RTX3090

$600 for all three

I have been sitting on a ton of stuff for a while now, finally got off my ass today and went and snapped pics, categorized, tried to price it out and list it. All prices are based off what I am seeing online, let me know if I am off on anything.I'm flexible to work with, so if you are curious about something, just ask. I really want to bundle items (like the TR CPU with the X399 board and the SM RAM for example), so if you are interested in more than one time let's bundle some stuff and I'll work on the prices with you. Would also like to see that EK block go with one of the 6900XT Reference Cards, so let's make it happen. I don't mine, never have, so any use on the items below is personal use for regular computing or gaming (in case you wondered).Bundles:AMD 1920X - (Was used for my Unraid Server)AsRock X399D8A-2T (Was used for my Unraid Server)Supermicro MEM-DR416L-HV01-EU24 - (16GB Per Stick - 64GB Total)(Was used for my Unraid Server)AMD 5700G - $200AMD 5900X - $315AsRock X570D4U-2L2T - $425 (hard to find dual 10 Gb Intel)AsRock X570 Taichi Razer - $280Asus Strix 3090 - $800 (Warranty until April 2025)Asus TUF-RX6800XT-O16G-Gaming - $475Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)Intel E5-2650v4 - $25 (ES https://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/QK/QK8Y.html Intel E5-2695v3 - $40 (Retail)SanDisk SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM - $325 (Brand New Open Box) -Supermicro MBD-C2SBC-Q-O - $100 (Brand new LGA775 board)Supermicro X10SRH-CLN4F - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X10SRi-F - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X10SRM-F First - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X10SRM-F Second - $200 (Brand New)Supermicro X11SSH-F - $250 (Brand New)Unifi U6-LR-US - $150 (Each) x 2Unifi U6-Mesh-US - $150 (Each) x3Unifi UAP-AC-PRO-US - $80 (Each) x2Unifi UCK-G2-PLUS - $150Unifi UVC-G4-Doorbell-US - $150Unifi CKG2-RM - $75Heat is in my signature, feel free to reach out with questions.All prices are including shipping (unless something out of the ordinary pops up). PayPal FF is preferred, I also accept cashapp, venmo and zelle.