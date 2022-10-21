FS: AMD,AsRock,Asus,EK,Intel,PowerColor,SanDisk,SuperMicro,Unifi - CPU's/GPU's/MB's

I have been sitting on a ton of stuff for a while now, finally got off my ass today and went and snapped pics, categorized, tried to price it out and list it. All prices are based off what I am seeing online, let me know if I am off on anything.

I'm flexible to work with, so if you are curious about something, just ask. I really want to bundle items (like the TR CPU with the X399 board and the SM RAM for example), so if you are interested in more than one time let's bundle some stuff and I'll work on the prices with you. Would also like to see that EK block go with one of the 6900XT Reference Cards, so let's make it happen. I don't mine, never have, so any use on the items below is personal use for regular computing or gaming (in case you wondered).

Bundles:
AMD 1920X - (Was used for my Unraid Server)
AsRock X399D8A-2T (Was used for my Unraid Server)
Supermicro MEM-DR416L-HV01-EU24 - (16GB Per Stick - 64GB Total)(Was used for my Unraid Server)
$600 for all three


AMD 5900X - $315
AMD 6900XT - $550
AsRock X570D4U-2L2T - $425 (hard to find dual 10 Gb Intel)
AsRock X570 Taichi Razer - $280
Asus Strix 3090 - $800
Asus TUF-RX6800XT-O16G-Gaming - $475
EK-Quantum Vector RX6800/6900 D-RGB AMD Edition - $200 (would like to bundle with one of the GPU's)
Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)
Intel E5-1660v3 - $50 (Equivelant to 5960X with unlocked multiplier and supports ECC)(Retail)
Intel E5-2650v4 - $25 (ES https://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/QK/QK8Y.html)
Intel E5-2695v3 - $40 (Retail)
PowerColor 6900XT RedDevil Ultimate - $600
PowerColor 6900XT - $525
SanDisk SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM - $325 (Brand New Open Box) - 4TB nvme SSD over USB-C
Supermicro MBD-C2SBC-Q-O - $100 (Brand new LGA775 board)
Supermicro X10SRH-CLN4F - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRi-F - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRM-F First - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X10SRM-F Second - $200 (Brand New)
Supermicro X11SSH-F - $250 (Brand New)
Unifi U6-LR-US - $150 (Each) x 2
Unifi U6-Mesh-US - $150 (Each) x3
Unifi U6-Lite-US - $75 (Each) x3
Unifi UAP-AC-PRO-US - $100 (Each) x2
Unifi UCK-G2-PLUS - $150
Unifi UVC-G4-Doorbell-US - $150
Unifi CKG2-RM - $75

Heat is in my signature, feel free to reach out with questions.

All prices are including shipping (unless something out of the ordinary pops up). PayPal FF is preferred, I also accept cashapp, venmo and zelle.
 

