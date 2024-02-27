FS: AMD AM4 Combo X570/5900X Combo + 32GB of Ram + GT1030

Hi all unfortunately I'm moving and I have to sell my main PC :(

All prices are Or Best Offer and for payment I accept Friends and Family PayPal or a money order

There maybe a slight shipping delay as the PC is in my friends possession and he only goes to the post office once a week so expect a slight delay if that is not OK please don't buy sorry :)

Add a case a better video card and a case and you will have a almost top end AM4 system

I would prefer to sell the motherboard and CPU together but that is not 100% necessary

The parts consist of:

AMD Ryzen 5900X with a Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $230 CPU only $250 with cooler SOLD to sirplayalot Best Offer Accepted
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite $110 SOLD to Unabomber Best Offer Accepted
Teamgroup TLZGD432G3600HC18JDC01 32GB Kit (16GB x 2) $50 SOLD to Unabomber Best Offer Accepted
EVGA GeForce GT1030 $60
Corsair 550W Power CX550(CP-9020121-NA) $65

PM Me if interested

Thanks
 
Anyone?
I really need to sell this by the end of March 2024 so as I said all prices are Or Best Offer

Thanks
 
