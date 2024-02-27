FS: AMD AM4 Combo X570/5900X Combo + 32GB of Ram + GT1030

Format _C:
Hi all unfortunately I'm moving and I have to sell my main PC
All prices are Or Best Offer and for payment I accept Friends and Family PayPal or a money order
There maybe a slight shipping delay as the PC is in my friends possession and he only goes to the post office once a week so expect a slight delay if that is not OK please don't buy sorry
Add a case a better video card and a case and you will have a almost top end AM4 system
I would prefer to sell the motherboard and CPU together but that is not 100% necessary
The parts consist of:
AMD Ryzen 5900X with a Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $230 CPU only $250 with cooler SOLD to sirplayalot Best Offer Accepted
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite $110 SOLD to Unabomber Best Offer Accepted
Teamgroup TLZGD432G3600HC18JDC01 32GB Kit (16GB x 2) $50 SOLD to Unabomber Best Offer Accepted
EVGA GeForce GT1030 $60
Corsair 550W Power CX550(CP-9020121-NA) $65
PM Me if interested
Thanks
