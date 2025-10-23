FS: AMD 9800X3D, GSkill DDR 5 Memory, GPU's, Motherboard

Need to clear out alot of good computer parts. New and used. All prices include shipping. Please reply in the thread and then I will message you. Long time member and I have perfect heatware under my same username as here. Accepting Paypal F&F or you pay the G&S fee also. Must also be 2FA verified. Thank you for looking.AMD 9800X3D $400. Brand new in box never opened.Gskill Trident Z5 NEO RGB White memory 64 GB. $300. Brand new in box never opened.X870 Gigabyte Aorus Elite WiFi 7 Ice White motherboard. $200 Brand new in box. Opened box to take picture only.Video CardsGigabyte 4090 RTX Gaming OC. $1500. Used for about 6 months in sons computer till I found a white one to match his build. Bought it new but it is out of factory warranty now. Does not include support bracket for motherboard or powercable.Gigabyte Vision RTX 3080TI $300. Bought new for replacement part but never used. still sealed in anti-static bag.Gigabyte Vision RTX 3070 $200. Bought new for replacement part but never used. still sealed in anti-static bag.I will install videocards and take pictures of them running if you are buying if you want them