Fs: AMD 9800x3d, 64 GB ddr5 6000 cl30 ram, Asus B850M TUF mobo

D

Dreamerbydesign

heatware: 123-0-0 in 15+ years of trading [H]ere

I have references I am sure would vouch for me if needed. Sold plenty of stuff here.

Terms:
  • Payment: PayPal fee less only or cash in person.
  • US48 only no international, no Hawaii or Alaska shipping
  • Price includes insurance
  • No trades.

Allof this is less than 3 months old and basically like new. No issues no problems. Kids cost money and so do their sports. School is starting, so I’ll game on the Xbox if I have time in the future.

AMD 9800x3d - bought brand new from Amazon. Ships in a 7600x box (I know I have the original somewhere but I’m not really to look at the moment)
Price: $410 shipped and fully insured to your door.

IMG_2580.jpeg
Asus B850M TUF Gaming WiFi Plus motherboard. Plenty of options. This was the best decent Matx B850 board I could find. Comes with everything. Used like new. No bent pins (see pics).
Price: $180 shipped and insured
IMG_2582.jpeg
IMG_2581.jpeg

G Skill DDR 5 6000 CL30 Flare X AMD compatible ram. 2 x 32GB kit, ran no problem with the above cpu. Comes in original package.
F5-6000J3040G32GX2-FX5 CL30-40-40-96 1.40v
Price: 165 shipped and insured
IMG_2583.jpeg
 

