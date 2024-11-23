FS: AMD 7950X3D Processor

kraken0698
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 1,032
I am selling my AMD 7950X3D Processor. I purchased this new in April 2023.
This processor works with no issues and comes in the original packaging.
I am asking $400 shipped to the CONUS. This includes shipping costs and PayPal fees.
See my Heatware Feedback Here
Please PM me if interested.
This processor works with no issues and comes in the original packaging.
I am asking $400 shipped to the CONUS. This includes shipping costs and PayPal fees.
See my Heatware Feedback Here
Please PM me if interested.