FS: AMD 7950X3D Processor

kraken0698

Jan 16, 2003
1,032
I am selling my AMD 7950X3D Processor. I purchased this new in April 2023.

This processor works with no issues and comes in the original packaging.

I am asking $400 shipped to the CONUS. This includes shipping costs and PayPal fees.

See my Heatware Feedback Here

Please PM me if interested.

P1000003 copy.jpg

P1000004 copy.jpg
 
