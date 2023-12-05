FS: AMD 7950X CPU - $400 Shipped

sk3tch

Hi all - my son's rig has a 7950X CPU in it - never OC'd, he just games. Receipt available from Micro Center (bought 12/27/22) - I'm the 2nd owner (bought from another [H] member).

Looking to "downgrade" him to a 7800X3D so I'd like to get $400 shipped for this 7950X CPU. It will just be shipped CPU alone in a clamshell via UPS Ground. It is currently installed in his rig so no photos at this time.

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to

Thanks!
 
