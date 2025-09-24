Fs: amd 7900x, sparkle b580 12gb

Dan
Location: 12586 NY
Upgraded to a 9800x3d so the 7900x is up for grabs. Comes in my 9800x3d box, no heatsink.
$225 shipped
Sparkle intel b580 12gb
Was my father's, all he did was play final fantasy 11 private servers. Upgraded him to a 9070xt when started to play star citizen (goodbye to my inheritance) comes with the original box.
$250 shipped
Will have more odds and ends tonight.
