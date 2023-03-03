FS: AMD 7900X AMD CPU AM5

heatware: Heatware.com 95-0-0

Terms: Paypal / Venmo for payment
Shipping: US48 shipping w/ tracking is included in price

AMD 7900X AMD CPU - I bought this brand new from microcenter less than 30 days ago. I just upgraded to a 7950x. No problems, never overclocked, Comes with original box and I will include the receipt.

Price: 375 Fees and shipping included.

Can ship it out within one business day.
 
