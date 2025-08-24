FS: AMD 7600X CPU, Gigabyte B650M Mobo, 32GB DDR5 RAM, Asus ITX Mobo, MoRe CoMiNg

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 7,067
Going to be listing some more stuff as the week goes on. Cleaning out tech stuff.
Price includes shipping and insurance. Everything in good working order unless other wise noted. Pictures at bottom of thread.
FOR SALE
AMD 7600X CPU with retail AMD box. - Used for a few months. I bought it brand new from Best Buy.
Price: $150 shipped to your door with insurance and tracking.
Gigabyte B650M-K AMD Socket AM5 Motherboard. Has I/O plate and a sata cable. Fresh back from RMA.
Price: $75 shipped to your door
G Skill Flare X DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB kit) - CL32, I was able to run at CL30 with some minor tweaks. Model number: : F5-6000J3238F16GX2-FX5 No retail package but I ship well.
Price: $85 shipped to your door
Asus Prime H310i Plus R2.0 - ITX motherboard. Comes with I/O plate and add on 2.5GB Gtek ethernet adapter in wifi spot, no original box. Has most current bios. I used with a 8700T (not included) for a NAS server. Does support Intel 8th and 9th gen cpu's, check vendor approved list for more info. Link to SPECS
Price: $75 shipped to your door with insurance and tracking
I will be adding more this week.
- Heatware: 123-0-0
- 2FA turned on
- Paypal fee less only or local cash sales
- US48 shipping included. No trades.
Price includes shipping and insurance. Everything in good working order unless other wise noted. Pictures at bottom of thread.
FOR SALE
AMD 7600X CPU with retail AMD box. - Used for a few months. I bought it brand new from Best Buy.
Price: $150 shipped to your door with insurance and tracking.
Gigabyte B650M-K AMD Socket AM5 Motherboard. Has I/O plate and a sata cable. Fresh back from RMA.
Price: $75 shipped to your door
G Skill Flare X DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB kit) - CL32, I was able to run at CL30 with some minor tweaks. Model number: : F5-6000J3238F16GX2-FX5 No retail package but I ship well.
Price: $85 shipped to your door
Asus Prime H310i Plus R2.0 - ITX motherboard. Comes with I/O plate and add on 2.5GB Gtek ethernet adapter in wifi spot, no original box. Has most current bios. I used with a 8700T (not included) for a NAS server. Does support Intel 8th and 9th gen cpu's, check vendor approved list for more info. Link to SPECS
Price: $75 shipped to your door with insurance and tracking
I will be adding more this week.
Attachments
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.