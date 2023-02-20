FS: AMD 7600X CPU, G. SKill DDR5 32gb (2 x 16GB RAM)

Dreamerbydesign
Heatware: 95-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/57196/to
Terms:
AMD 7600X - Bought and used with a B650 motherboard without any issues. Less than 60 days old. Upgraded to a 7900x, so this is for sale. Comes in retail box with CPU clamshell. Never overclocked. Basically new.
Price: $200 shipped
PRODUCT LINK - 6 core 12 thread
G.Skill Flare X5 16GB DDR5-5600 PC5-44800 CL36 - 2 x 16GB Sticks (32 GB Total) Each stick comes in a single retail package, sold and shipped together.
These came bundled with the CPU above when I bought them from Microcenter. Worked excellent EXPO right out of the box, no problems at all.
Price: $95 shipped to your door with tracking.
No trades. I ship daily generally. 2FA activated.
Thanks for looking.
Terms:
- US48 shipping only
- Paypal, Venmo for payment
- Prices include shipping w/ tracking
