FS: AMD 5900X, ASUS ROG X570 VIII Hero WiFi, G. Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4, NZXT Kraken AIO

All items in excellent condition. Unfortunately, I no longer have the original box for the Kraken AIO, but comes complete with the mounting hardware and instructions that came with the kit.AMD Ryzen 5900X 12 core processor: SOLDASUS ROG X570 VIII Hero WiFi motherboard complete retail kit: $185.00G.Skill Trident Z Neo Series 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600 CL 18-22-22-42 1.35v: SOLDNZXT Kraken X72 360mm AIO cpu liquid cooler: $75.00Anyone that buys all 4 components will get $30.00 off for a total purchase price of $550.00.Shipping will be negotiated with buyer. My heatware is listed under vmsein.