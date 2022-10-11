FS: AMD 5900X, ASUS ROG X570 VIII Hero WiFi, G. Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4, NZXT Kraken AIO

V

vmsein

Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2004
Messages
866
All items in excellent condition. Unfortunately, I no longer have the original box for the Kraken AIO, but comes complete with the mounting hardware and instructions that came with the kit.

AMD Ryzen 5900X 12 core processor: SOLD

ASUS ROG X570 VIII Hero WiFi motherboard complete retail kit: $185.00

G.Skill Trident Z Neo Series 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600 CL 18-22-22-42 1.35v: SOLD

NZXT Kraken X72 360mm AIO cpu liquid cooler: $75.00

Anyone that buys all 4 components will get $30.00 off for a total purchase price of $550.00.
Shipping will be negotiated with buyer. My heatware is listed under vmsein.
52F99CDB-612E-41D2-B0EA-1E1623032D96.jpeg
612A9A59-8501-48A5-B508-6A12278E9259.jpeg
F08008E7-01B0-4383-8356-63678F16E7DC.jpeg
7C28C2CE-7D90-4B7A-8C79-CD8BF7B3C99D.jpeg
497DE04D-28A4-4ACA-8724-984D5CCE045F.jpeg
F04DF244-5F26-436B-80DF-D0C572BF24E8.jpeg
8525E917-E262-40F6-99B2-84F887B5C13A.jpeg
 
