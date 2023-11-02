FS: AMD 5800X3D, Gigabyte X570 XTREME, Asus B550-I, GSkill DDR4 2x16GB 3600Mhz

xBanzai89

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 24, 2007
Messages
4,795
All items below include shipping and insurance. Only taking Paypal F&F as payment. If you are interested in multiple items please PM me to discuss bundle pricing. My heatware is under xBanzai89. Happy to take additional pictures as needed.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $220
  • Box can be retrieved from my storage unit for an additional $5

PXL_20231102_005946674.jpg

Gigabyte X570 XTREME - $225
  • Does not come with CPU back plate/bracket
  • Comes with main accessories like wifi antenna and rgb controller
PXL_20231102_004922040.jpgPXL_20231102_005844263.jpgPXL_20231102_011055435.jpg


ASUS B550-I - $120
  • Box can be retrieved from my storage unit for an additional $5
  • Comes with wifi antenna and IO plate
PXL_20231102_010220150.MP.jpgPXL_20231102_010020742.jpg

G.SKill 2x16GB 3600Mhz CL16 - $45

PXL_20231102_011028385.jpgPXL_20231102_011019946.jpg
 
