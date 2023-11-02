FS: AMD 5800X3D, Gigabyte X570 XTREME, Asus B550-I, GSkill DDR4 2x16GB 3600Mhz

All items below include shipping and insurance. Only taking Paypal F&F as payment. If you are interested in multiple items please PM me to discuss bundle pricing. My heatware is under xBanzai89. Happy to take additional pictures as needed.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $220
Gigabyte X570 XTREME - $225
ASUS B550-I - $120
G.SKill 2x16GB 3600Mhz CL16 - $45
- Box can be retrieved from my storage unit for an additional $5
- Does not come with CPU back plate/bracket
- Comes with main accessories like wifi antenna and rgb controller
- Box can be retrieved from my storage unit for an additional $5
- Comes with wifi antenna and IO plate
