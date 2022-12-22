FS: AMD 5800X

Killerxp100
Gawd
- Joined
- May 20, 2011
- Messages
- 943
5800X for sale. Has been water-cooled out of the box, run using PBO overcocking. Bought a 5800x3d at microcenter on a whim so this is no longer needed.
Will ship in original box, no cooler included as originally sold.
Please note I am traveling over the holidays and will not be able to ship until January 3rd. Will be checking PMs so make me an offer and we'll make arrangements.
$180 shipped PayPal F&F or $200 regular PayPal. OBO. Heat references is available under my user name.
Thanks for looking!
Will ship in original box, no cooler included as originally sold.
Please note I am traveling over the holidays and will not be able to ship until January 3rd. Will be checking PMs so make me an offer and we'll make arrangements.
$180 shipped PayPal F&F or $200 regular PayPal. OBO. Heat references is available under my user name.
Thanks for looking!