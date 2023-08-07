FS: AMD 5800x and EVGA GTX 1080 AC3 - Price drops!

I can take paypal or venmo.
Prices include shipping to lower 48 states via USPS Priority with tracking and insurance.

AMD 5800x in original retail packaging - $160 $150
I purchased this Brand New from a member here, almost 3 years ago.
I upgraded to 5800x3D and has been sitting in the retail packagin ever since.

EVGA GTX 1080 AC3, no original packaging - $150 $140
I purchased this used from a memeber here, just around 7 ears ago.
I upgraded a long time ago and it was inside a work-in-progress media PC that I never bothered to finish.
I'll clean it as best I can before shipping


My heatware

Last edited:
