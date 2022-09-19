FS: AMD 5600x

Hi all, doing some house cleaning and so will be updating this post periodically.

This time I have an AMD Ryzen 5600x CPU that is pulled from a decommissioned rig. I'm the original owner, chip works great, and never oc'd. I'm asking $150, and prefer local pickup in the Bay Area. I might be willing to ship, but I don't have the original packaging anymore so will need to discuss with the buyer. As always, I have heat under einz, I take payment via F&F paypal, zelle, or cash if meeting up locally. Thanks for looking.
 

  • Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 12.15.12 PM.png
    Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 12.15.12 PM.png
    724 KB · Views: 0
einz said:
It's D54250WYKH, the full height one not the lower profile one
So it can accept an additional 2.5" sata, correct? Also, is the win 10 activated or does it need a key? Are there drivers available for other versions of windows like 7/8/11?
 
SamirD said:
So it can accept an additional 2.5" sata, correct? Also, is the win 10 activated or does it need a key? Are there drivers available for other versions of windows like 7/8/11?
Correct. It has a spot for a 2.5" SATA drive. Windows 10 is activated, and Intel's website says it's supported by 7/8 but I've never tried.
 
