FS: AMD 5600x *price drop and now shipping*

Hi all, doing some house cleaning and so will be updating this post periodically.



This time I have an AMD Ryzen 5600x CPU that is pulled from a decommissioned rig. I'm the original owner, chip works great, and never oc'd. I'm asking $140 shipped, bare chip only, and local pickup in the Bay Area also works and is preferred. I also have a Thermalright Silver Arrow 130 HSF as a combo if someone is interested. As always, I have heat under einz, I take payment via F&F paypal, zelle, or cash if meeting up locally. Thanks for looking.