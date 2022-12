FS: AMD 3900X

Hi everyone!I upgraded my system with a 5800X3D and I have a lightly used AMD Ryzen 3900X (12 Cores / 24 Threads) for sale!- This is my secondary system so it doesn't see much usage.Link to chip retail $ and specs: https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-3900X-24-Thread-Processor/dp/B07SXMZLP9 Chip only: $210 shippedPaypal preferred. USA Only please.ebay: crazycuzheat: crazycuz2kThanks all!