Fs: AMD 3900x, X570 Asus Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi

jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
Heatware : https://www.heatware.com/u/57196 80-0-0

Terms: must have heatware, PayPal for payment only or google pay. I ship to the US48 only.

AMD 3900X cpu: Bare chip. No box. But I have a cpu protector to ship the chip in. I package well. Never overclocked. Always cooled with a 360 AIO water cooler. Works exactly as it should. Pics coming soon. Price: $350 shipped.

Asus Crosshair VIII x570 hero motherboard. I have the original box and all the contents. It may be missing a sata cable. Updated to the newest 2103 bios before disassembling. $340 shipped.

I will of course provide pictures soon. Everything is in working order.
 
