FS:AMD 3600X, Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM, Noctua Heatsink Cover, SKILL Ripjaws DDR4 266616GB(4x4GB), Xonar DGX, Sound Card, Laptop Backpacks,

L

LiquidX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 7, 2004
Messages
3,772
PM if interested. More pictures shortly.

https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to


For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.


-Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.Black.swap, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Black) with Noctua NA-HC3 chromax.Black.swap, Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, NH-D15S & NH-D15 SE-AM4 (Black) $40

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Comes with cooler. $100

- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $89

-ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card. No box or accessories. - $20

-G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 F4-2666C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2666 $38

-Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $35

-Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $35
 

Attachments

  • 20210719_153329.jpg
    20210719_153329.jpg
    538 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012703.jpg
    20220829_012703.jpg
    602.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012858.jpg
    20220829_012858.jpg
    587.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012848.jpg
    20220829_012848.jpg
    537.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012715.jpg
    20220829_012715.jpg
    661.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221211_224132.jpg
    20221211_224132.jpg
    369.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221221_232839.jpg
    20221221_232839.jpg
    606.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221221_231758.jpg
    20221221_231758.jpg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
  • 20230113_203420.jpg
    20230113_203420.jpg
    511.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top