FS:AMD 3600X, DROP PC38X Gaming Headset, G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR4 266616GB(4x4GB), ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card, Laptop Backpacks,

PM if interested.
https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to
For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Comes with cooler. ran at stock settings. $125
- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $89
-ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card. No box or accessories. - $20
-G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 F4-2666C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2666 $38
-Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $35
-Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $35
