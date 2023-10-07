FS AMD 1600 CPU B350 MOBO RAM 6600 XT

I have for sale:
1x MSI MECH 2X RX6600 XT $180 shipped, was bought in February.
i would like to sell the following together for $80 shipped:
1x Gigabyte GA-AB350-Gaming3 motherboard with Ryzen 1600 CPU and 2x 8gb G-Skill DDR4-2400 CL15 sticks of ram.
1x AMD Spire cpu cooler. i have 2 of these so if you can use a spare ill put it in the box.
my heat: rustic
shipping to lower 48
1x MSI MECH 2X RX6600 XT $180 shipped, was bought in February.
i would like to sell the following together for $80 shipped:
1x Gigabyte GA-AB350-Gaming3 motherboard with Ryzen 1600 CPU and 2x 8gb G-Skill DDR4-2400 CL15 sticks of ram.
1x AMD Spire cpu cooler. i have 2 of these so if you can use a spare ill put it in the box.
my heat: rustic
shipping to lower 48