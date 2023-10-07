FS AMD 1600 CPU B350 MOBO RAM 6600 XT

I have for sale:

1x MSI MECH 2X RX6600 XT $180 shipped, was bought in February.

i would like to sell the following together for $80 shipped:
1x Gigabyte GA-AB350-Gaming3 motherboard with Ryzen 1600 CPU and 2x 8gb G-Skill DDR4-2400 CL15 sticks of ram.
1x AMD Spire cpu cooler. i have 2 of these so if you can use a spare ill put it in the box.

my heat: rustic

shipping to lower 48 vid card box.jpgvid card front.jpgvid card back.jpgcpu cooler bottom.jpgcpu cooler side.jpgcpu cooler top.jpgmobo acc.jpgmobo box.jpgmobo.jpg
 
