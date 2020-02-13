FS: Amazon Fire TV Sticks & Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Apple Chargers & Accs

AMAZON FIRE TV

PACKAGE DEAL - ALL FIRE TV FOR $130 SHIPPED

APPLE

ALL APPLE ACCESSORIES FOR $150 SHIPPED

SOLD

Synology DiskStation DS1517+ with 4GB of DDR3L RAM & Noctua Upgraded Fans - SOLD

- Fans upgraded to Noctua NF-R8 redux-1800 PWM Fans that provide better cooling at a much lower dB

- Upgraded to 4GB (2x2GB) OEM Synology RAM - up from the factory default of 2GB

- Includes 5x HGST NAS 4TB HDDs 7200rpm with 128MB of Cache - Model # HDN726040ALE614

Ubiquiti Networks UniFi AC Pro AP - UAP-AC-PRO-US - SOLD

- 1 Available. 1 Sold. Each on Firmware 4.3.5

- Used, with mount. No original box. Reset to factory default

- Can include PoE Injector if needed for additional $5

Ubiquiti Networks PoE Injector - US-48V - x3 - SOLD

- One used but in original box.

Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Security Gateway - USG3P - SOLD

- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware (4.4.50)

- Under warranty until August 2020

- Purchased from local MicroCenter and can provide proof of purchase

Ubiquiti Networks Cloud Key Gen2 - UCK-G2 - SOLD

- Used, no original box. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware (1.1.8)

- Under warranty until May 2020

- Purchased from local MicroCenter and can provide proof of purchase

Apple/ATI HD 5770 1GB OEM - x2 - SOLD

- Pulled from Mac Pro (2012) for upgrade to RX 580.

- Comes with Mini 6-pin to 6-pin OEM Power Cable

Amazon FireTV Stick 4K (1st Gen) with HDR - E9L29Y - Used - SOLD

- Used and in great condition

Amazon FireTV Stick 4K (1st Gen) with HDR - E9L29Y - New - SOLD

- New, never used.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used - SOLD

- All original accessories included. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.

Apple Black Braided Lightning Cable - New - SOLD

- Pulled from Mac Pro (2019) Packaging. 1m. Never used.

Apple USB SuperDrive - SOLD

- Used once for a project. Works perfectly.

Apple AirPort Express (MC414LL/A) - Used - SOLD

- Wireless N. Originally Released June 2012

Apple Silver/Black Magic Mouse - New - SOLD

- Pulled from Mac Pro (2019) Packaging. Never used.

Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Security Gateway - USG3P - SOLD

- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware

Ubiquiti Networks Cloud Key Gen2 - UCK-G2 - SOLD

- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware

Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Switch 8 60W - US-8-60W - SOLD

- BRAND NEW from MicroCenter. Will need a firmware update.

Offers are always welcome. Buy more, save more. Package deals will save you money!Amazon FireTV Stick (1080p) - 2nd Gen - New -- 2019 Model with Alexa Voice RemoteAmazon FireTV Stick (1080p) - 2nd Gen - Used -- 2019 Model with Alexa Voice RemoteAmazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used -- All original accessories included in Original Box. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used -- Power Adapter and Alex Remote Included. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.Apple 87w USB-C Power Adapter with 2m USB-C Power Cable - Used, Great Condition -- 1 Available. Cleaned and in great condition.Apple 60w MagSafe Adapter - New -- AppleCare ReplacementApple Mac mini (2010-2014) Power Cord (White) - Used - x12 -Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Power Cord (White) - New - x1 -Apple Mac mini (2018) & AppleTV (4K) Power Cord (Black) - New - x3 -Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) 1TB OEM HGST 2.5" 5400rpm HDD - Used -- 3 Available (2 have the OEM SATA Cable)- All pass SMARTApple Mac mini 922-9951 Bottom Case - New -- For the 2010-2012 Mac mini- 922-9951Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Fan - New -- New, never used. OEM PartApple OEM iPhone X Black Leather Case - New -- New, unused. Bought as spare and never used.Apple OEM 2m Lightning to USB Cable - New -- AppleCare ReplacementApple OEM 1m Lightning to USB Cable - New -- Pulled from New Magic Trackpad Packaging- All drives are under warranty until March 2021