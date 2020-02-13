FS: Amazon Fire TV Sticks & Cube, Apple Accs, & Ubiquiti Networks CK2, USG, Switch

AMAZON FIRE TV

APPLE

UBIQUITI NETWORKS

Amazon FireTV Stick (1080p) - 2nd Gen - New -- 2019 Model with Alexa Voice RemoteAmazon FireTV Stick 4K (1st Gen) with HDR - E9L29Y - Used -- Used and in great conditionAmazon FireTV Stick 4K (1st Gen) with HDR - E9L29Y - New -- New, never used.Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used -- All original accessories included. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.Apple Silver/Black Magic Mouse - New -- Pulled from Mac Pro (2019) Packaging. Never used.Apple Black Braided Lightning Cable - New -- Pulled from Mac Pro (2019) Packaging. 1m. Never used.Apple/ATI HD 5770 1GB OEM - x2 -- Pulled from Mac Pro (2012) for upgrade to RX 580.- Comes with Mini 6-pin to 6-pin OEM Power CableApple USB SuperDrive -- Used once for a project. Works perfectly.Apple 87w USB-C Power Adapter with 2m USB-C Power Cable - Used, Great Condition -- 2 Available. Cleaned and in great condition.Apple 60w MagSafe Adapter - New -- AppleCare ReplacementApple Mac mini (2010-2014) Power Cord (White) - Used - x12 -Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Power Cord (White) - New - x1 -Apple Mac mini (2018) & AppleTV (4K) Power Cord (Black) - New - x5 -Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) 1TB OEM HGST 2.5" 5400rpm HDD - Used -- 3 Available (2 have the OEM SATA Cable)- All pass SMARTApple Mac mini 922-9951 Bottom Case - New -- For the 2010-2012 Mac mini- 922-9951Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Fan - New -- New, never used. OEM PartApple AirPort Express (MC414LL/A) - Used -- Wireless N. Originally Released June 2012Apple OEM iPhone X Black Leather Case - New -- New, unused. Bought as spare and never used.Apple OEM 2m Lightning to USB Cable - New -- AppleCare ReplacementApple OEM 1m Lightning to USB Cable - New -- Pulled from New Magic Trackpad PackagingUbiquiti Networks UniFi Security Gateway - USG3P -- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmwareUbiquiti Networks Cloud Key Gen2 - UCK-G2 -- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmwareUbiquiti Networks UniFi Switch 8 60W - US-8-60W -- BRAND NEW from MicroCenter. Will need a firmware update.Ubiquiti Networks PoE Injector - US-48V - x3 -- One used but in original box.