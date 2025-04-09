  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS - Amazon Echo inputs, TP-Link RGB smart LED bulb, RGB gaming keyboard, and more!

B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
5,429
Update 7/3/25 all the big stuff is gone. Here's what is left:

Amazon Echo Auto (v1, mn= bp39cn) + magnetic air vent mount : new, open box. Bought this a couple years ago, took it out of the box and looked at it, but I never used it.
$15 price drop = $10

Amazon Echo Input (bluetooth mn=c1125p) : used, xlnt condition with box, usb cable and 3.5mm audio cable, missing usb power adapter. I used this for a while primarily as a bluetooth receiver to stream music from my phone to an amp. I lost the power adapter or it got stolen to use on some other device, but not hard to come by.
$15 price drop = $10

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED 60W color light bulb v2 (mn=LB130/E26) : used, xlnt condition. Original box + instructions. Works with Alexa or Google, or standalone using the Kasa app. Cool RGB light bulb for mood lighting fits into standard light bulb socket.
$10

RGB Gaming Keyboard (NPET K10, black, https://dgnpet.com/products/npet-k10-gaming-keyboard-usb-wired-floating-keyboard) : New, open box. I plugged it in once to test the RGB lights but never used it. I honestly don't remember buying this thing, LOL. They are $25 new on Amz.
$10

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cleaned out the closet and decided to part ways with stuff.

Shipping is not included, PM me a zipcode for shipping estimates. Some people like to provide their own labels via Pirateship or whatever, this is fine too, just PM me for box sizes and weights. I live right next to a UPS store so dropoff is easy.

Preferred payment method is Paypal F&F. My Heatware info is in my signature.

I will likely have more stuff to add to this as time goes on, so check back often! I have a PC I have to decide either to part out or try to move the whole thing at once. If you're looking for a cheap kids PC or workstation(FX-8320/32gb ram etc ) PM me. I also have some old hard drives I have to decide if they are worth the effort, etc.
 

Attachments

  • echo auto 2.JPG
    echo auto 2.JPG
    287 KB · Views: 0
  • echo auto box.JPG
    echo auto box.JPG
    409.1 KB · Views: 0
  • echo auto clip.JPG
    echo auto clip.JPG
    284 KB · Views: 0
  • echo input 2.JPG
    echo input 2.JPG
    280.6 KB · Views: 0
  • echo input.JPG
    echo input.JPG
    262.4 KB · Views: 0
  • npnet g10 2.JPG
    npnet g10 2.JPG
    294.3 KB · Views: 0
  • npnet g10 3.JPG
    npnet g10 3.JPG
    307.1 KB · Views: 0
  • npnet g10 mech keyb.JPG
    npnet g10 mech keyb.JPG
    333.1 KB · Views: 0
  • tplink rgb bulb 2.JPG
    tplink rgb bulb 2.JPG
    277 KB · Views: 0
  • tplink rgb bulb 3.JPG
    tplink rgb bulb 3.JPG
    200.8 KB · Views: 0
  • tplink rgb bulb.JPG
    tplink rgb bulb.JPG
    235.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Hold onto all of the smart home equipment for a few hours until I check out what I can use. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top