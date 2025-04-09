FS - Amazon Echo inputs, Bag o' RAM, RGB gaming keyboard, and more!

Cleaned out the closet the other day and decided to part ways with stuff. Some of it BNIB, all of it in excellent condition. Like many people I kind of went nuts on the "smart" devices around the house for a bit, tried both sides of the fence Google vs Amazon. Eventually the Mrs and I agreed these did not bring us joy, so here they are!
Shipping is not included, PM me a zipcode for shipping estimates. Some people like to provide their own labels via Pirateship or whatever, this is fine too, just PM me for box sizes and weights. I live right next to a UPS store so dropoff is easy.
Preferred payment method is Paypal F&F. My Heatware info is in my signature.
I will likely have more stuff to add to this as time goes on, so check back often! I have a PC I have to decide either to part out or try to move the whole thing at once. If you're looking for a cheap kids PC or workstation(FX-8320/32gb ram etc ) PM me. I also have some old hard drives I have to decide if they are worth the effort, etc.
Here we go....
************************************************
Big Bag o' RAM (96GB DDR3 ECC) = 24 sticks of matched Samsung 4GB PC3-8500R (96GB). If anyone has an old Dell / HP / etc server laying around, this is for you!
$15
Amazon Echo Auto (v1, mn= bp39cn) + magnetic air vent mount : new, open box. Bought this a couple years ago, took it out of the box and looked at it, but I never used it.
$15
Amazon Echo Input (bluetooth mn=c1125p) : used, xlnt condition with box, usb cable and 3.5mm audio cable, missing usb power adapter. I used this for a while primarily as a bluetooth receiver to stream music from my phone to an amp. I lost the power adapter or it got stolen to use on some other device, but not hard to come by.
$15
TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED 60W color light bulb v2 (mn=LB130/E26) : used, xlnt condition. Original box + instructions. Works with Alexa or Google, or standalone using the Kasa app. Cool RGB light bulb for mood lighting fits into standard light bulb socket.
$10
RGB Gaming Keyboard (NPET K10, black, https://dgnpet.com/products/npet-k10-gaming-keyboard-usb-wired-floating-keyboard) : New, open box. I plugged it in once to test the RGB lights but never used it. I honestly don't remember buying this thing, LOL. They are $25 new on Amz.
$10
2 pack retro SNES-like USB wired gamepads (grey) = these are generic SNES-type gamepads, wired USB. Barely used, xlnt condition. Got them a while back for some retro gaming action and just ended up not using them very much. Works on windows and r-pi / retrocade etc.
$5
Google Home Hub (mn=GA00515-US) : used, xlnt condition. Original box, power cable and user manuals. Screen is flawless. Did a factory reset.
$20
Google Home Mini smart speaker (mn=GA00216-US, charcoal color) : 1 new in box, 1 open box barely used, xlnt conidtion with everything (box, power cord and manual)
$10 each
Google Chromecast Audio receiver (mn=RUX-J42) : used, xlnt condition. Original box, all cables (3.5mm audio, usb power cable, usb power adapter). Also used this to stream audio from my phone to an amp, uses your wifi (not bluetooth).
$15
Wyze Cam v2 (mn=wyzec2 / white) : 1 BNIB, 1 open box barely used. I never got around to setting these up and ended up going a different direction. I briefly tried to use one of them as a zoom camera. Open box includes everything, cable, instructions.
$10 each
Wyze Cam 3 pack white adjustable wall mounts BNIB (Seekone mn=x002d1cplh) : pivot/adjustable wall mounts for the Wyze cameras, never used. 3 pack.
$5
Sony Dualsense PS5 controller (mn=CFI-ZCT1W / white) BNIB : PS5 controller brand new, never opened. (also works on PC but I've never tried it)
$50 (these are $75 new on Amz)
Logitech G660 MMO wired Gaming Mouse (mn=910-002864) : barely used, xlnt condition. Original box like new. Used very briefly while I had a left hand injury so I could still game some one handed. Then it sat in my desk drawer for years. Apparently Logitech doesn't make these any more, the only new pricing I could find is crazy high. I paid $45 couple years ago, so I think $40 is fair for like new condition.
sorry for some of the blurry photos, my camera I use for this stuff sucks with the flash off, which defeats the purpose of showing RGB lights etc
Shipping is not included, PM me a zipcode for shipping estimates. Some people like to provide their own labels via Pirateship or whatever, this is fine too, just PM me for box sizes and weights. I live right next to a UPS store so dropoff is easy.
Preferred payment method is Paypal F&F. My Heatware info is in my signature.
I will likely have more stuff to add to this as time goes on, so check back often! I have a PC I have to decide either to part out or try to move the whole thing at once. If you're looking for a cheap kids PC or workstation(FX-8320/32gb ram etc ) PM me. I also have some old hard drives I have to decide if they are worth the effort, etc.
Here we go....
************************************************
Big Bag o' RAM (96GB DDR3 ECC) = 24 sticks of matched Samsung 4GB PC3-8500R (96GB). If anyone has an old Dell / HP / etc server laying around, this is for you!
$15
Amazon Echo Auto (v1, mn= bp39cn) + magnetic air vent mount : new, open box. Bought this a couple years ago, took it out of the box and looked at it, but I never used it.
$15
Amazon Echo Input (bluetooth mn=c1125p) : used, xlnt condition with box, usb cable and 3.5mm audio cable, missing usb power adapter. I used this for a while primarily as a bluetooth receiver to stream music from my phone to an amp. I lost the power adapter or it got stolen to use on some other device, but not hard to come by.
$15
TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED 60W color light bulb v2 (mn=LB130/E26) : used, xlnt condition. Original box + instructions. Works with Alexa or Google, or standalone using the Kasa app. Cool RGB light bulb for mood lighting fits into standard light bulb socket.
$10
RGB Gaming Keyboard (NPET K10, black, https://dgnpet.com/products/npet-k10-gaming-keyboard-usb-wired-floating-keyboard) : New, open box. I plugged it in once to test the RGB lights but never used it. I honestly don't remember buying this thing, LOL. They are $25 new on Amz.
$10
2 pack retro SNES-like USB wired gamepads (grey) = these are generic SNES-type gamepads, wired USB. Barely used, xlnt condition. Got them a while back for some retro gaming action and just ended up not using them very much. Works on windows and r-pi / retrocade etc.
$5
$20
Google Home Mini smart speaker (mn=GA00216-US, charcoal color) : 1 new in box, 1 open box barely used, xlnt conidtion with everything (box, power cord and manual)
$10 each
Google Chromecast Audio receiver (mn=RUX-J42) : used, xlnt condition. Original box, all cables (3.5mm audio, usb power cable, usb power adapter). Also used this to stream audio from my phone to an amp, uses your wifi (not bluetooth).
$15
Wyze Cam v2 (mn=wyzec2 / white) : 1 BNIB, 1 open box barely used. I never got around to setting these up and ended up going a different direction. I briefly tried to use one of them as a zoom camera. Open box includes everything, cable, instructions.
$10 each
Wyze Cam 3 pack white adjustable wall mounts BNIB (Seekone mn=x002d1cplh) : pivot/adjustable wall mounts for the Wyze cameras, never used. 3 pack.
$5
Sony Dualsense PS5 controller (mn=CFI-ZCT1W / white) BNIB : PS5 controller brand new, never opened. (also works on PC but I've never tried it)
$50 (these are $75 new on Amz)
Logitech G660 MMO wired Gaming Mouse (mn=910-002864) : barely used, xlnt condition. Original box like new. Used very briefly while I had a left hand injury so I could still game some one handed. Then it sat in my desk drawer for years. Apparently Logitech doesn't make these any more, the only new pricing I could find is crazy high. I paid $45 couple years ago, so I think $40 is fair for like new condition.
sorry for some of the blurry photos, my camera I use for this stuff sucks with the flash off, which defeats the purpose of showing RGB lights etc
Attachments
-
chromcast audio 2.JPG272.4 KB · Views: 0
-
chromecast audio 3.JPG242.9 KB · Views: 0
-
chromecast audio.JPG252.8 KB · Views: 0
-
echo auto 2.JPG287 KB · Views: 0
-
echo auto box.JPG409.1 KB · Views: 0
-
echo auto clip.JPG284 KB · Views: 0
-
echo input 2.JPG280.6 KB · Views: 0
-
echo input.JPG262.4 KB · Views: 0
-
google home hub 2.JPG299.7 KB · Views: 0
-
google home hub 3.JPG219.5 KB · Views: 0
-
google home hub.JPG232.8 KB · Views: 0
-
google home mini.JPG264.1 KB · Views: 0
-
logi g600 2.JPG394 KB · Views: 0
-
logi g600 3.JPG297.2 KB · Views: 0
-
logi g600 4.JPG274.1 KB · Views: 0
-
logi g600.JPG320 KB · Views: 0
-
npnet g10 2.JPG294.3 KB · Views: 0
-
npnet g10 3.JPG307.1 KB · Views: 0
-
npnet g10 mech keyb.JPG333.1 KB · Views: 0
-
ps5 dualsense.JPG245.4 KB · Views: 0
-
retro gamepads.JPG332.2 KB · Views: 0
-
tplink rgb bulb 2.JPG277 KB · Views: 0
-
tplink rgb bulb 3.JPG200.8 KB · Views: 0
-
tplink rgb bulb.JPG235.8 KB · Views: 0
-
wyze cams 2.JPG277.9 KB · Views: 0
-
wyze cams wall mount.JPG256.3 KB · Views: 0
-
wyze cams.JPG255.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_2025.JPG300.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: