FS: AM5 Motherboards

AM5 motherboards for sale:
Gigabyte b650m-ds3h - $50 shipped.
Msi b650m mortar Wi-Fi - $120 shipped.
Gigabyte b650m aorus elite ax - $85 shipped.
Take all 3 for $200. Shipped PayPal or make me some kind of offer on one or all of them.
Here is the problem with these boards: the ds3h runs slow for some reason but everything works on that board. On the mortar and the aorus only single channel memory mode works.
These are useful for guys who want to build gaming rigs for cheap while sacrificing some features.
