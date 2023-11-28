FS: AM5 Motherboards & Corsair RGB Elite case fans

AM5 motherboards for sale:
Gigabyte b650m-ds3h
Msi b650m mortar Wi-Fi
Gigabyte b650m aorus elite ax
Take all 3 for $120 Shipped PayPal.
Here is the problem with these boards: the ds3h runs slow for some reason but everything works on that board. On the mortar and the aorus only single channel memory mode works.
These are useful for guys who want to build gaming rigs for cheap while sacrificing some features
I also have Corsair AF120 RGB Elite case fans in the box for 40 bucks shipped.
