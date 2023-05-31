FS: AM5 Combo plus RTX 4080 and RTX 4090

J

JCNiest5

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 25, 2005
Messages
4,074
1. Asus Strix ROG B650E-E Gaming Wifi with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, used but not abused. No manual OCing has ever been done except using XPO.

Asking: $700 (G&S) or $675 shipped (F&F)

I also have some G.skill DDR5-6000 CAS30 RGB memory kits (1x 232GB and 1x 2x16GB). Inquire about either kit if interested.

2. Gigabyte RTX 4080 OC AERO White

Like NEW - Rarely being used.

Original package.

Asking: $950 shipped (Paypal G&S) or $900 (or Paypal F&F)

3. MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio

My gaming card, going to let it go.

Original package.

Asking $1350 G&S or $1300 F&F

Paypal preferred

Heatware and eBay feedback under sig.
 
