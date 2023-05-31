FS: AM5 Combo plus RTX 4080 and RTX 4090

1. Asus Strix ROG B650E-E Gaming Wifi with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, used but not abused. No manual OCing has ever been done except using XPO.
Asking: $700 (G&S) or $675 shipped (F&F)
I also have some G.skill DDR5-6000 CAS30 RGB memory kits (1x 232GB and 1x 2x16GB). Inquire about either kit if interested.
2. Gigabyte RTX 4080 OC AERO White
Like NEW - Rarely being used.
Original package.
Asking: $950 shipped (Paypal G&S) or $900 (or Paypal F&F)
3. MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio
My gaming card, going to let it go.
Original package.
Asking $1350 G&S or $1300 F&F
Paypal preferred
Heatware and eBay feedback under sig.
