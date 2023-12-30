FS: AM4 Motherboard/CPU/Memory Combo

killroy67

killroy67

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2006
Messages
1,472
Looking to sell my Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master, AMD Ryzen 5900X and 32GB GSkill DDR-4 3200 all together, asking $550, PayPal as friend only, USPS shipping included with insurance.

Motherboard is missing WiFi antenna, you can purchase them on Amazon for $10 or less.

5900X will come in the socket since I no longer have the box.

Heatware is kilroy2963

IMG_5619.jpgIMG_5618.jpgIMG_5615.jpgIMG_5617.jpgIMG_5627.jpgIMG_5620.jpgIMG_5621.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top