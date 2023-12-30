FS: AM4 Motherboard/CPU/Memory Combo-New Price drop $500.

Looking to sell my Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master, AMD Ryzen 5900X and 32GB GSkill DDR-4 3200 all together, asking $500, PayPal as friend only, USPS shipping included with insurance.

Motherboard is missing WiFi antenna, you can purchase them on Amazon for $10 or less. Original WiFi antenna has been found.

5900X will come in the socket since I no longer have the box.

Heatware is kilroy2963



CL14 Ripjaws! Nice! GLWS.
 
