FS: AM4 Motherboard/CPU/Memory Combo-New Price drop $415.00

Looking to sell my Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master, AMD Ryzen 5900X and 32GB GSkill DDR-4 3200 all together, asking $415, PayPal as friend only, USPS shipping included with insurance.
Motherboard is missing WiFi antenna, you can purchase them on Amazon for $10 or less. Original WiFi antenna has been found.
5900X will come in the socket since I no longer have the box.
Heatware is kilroy2963
