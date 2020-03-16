FS: AM4 Motherboard, 16GB DDR4, Trendnet 2 Bay NAS

mnewxcv

heatware under mnewxcv

Gigabyte 450 Aorus M mATX motherboard - $75 shipped
2020-03-16 07.20.55.jpg


G.Skill Ripjaws V 2x8gb DDR4 3200Mhz CL16 RAM - $ 65 shipped
2020-03-16 07.07.49.jpg


Trendnet TN-200 2 bay SATA NAS - $50 shipped

MSI GTX 1050 Low Profile Graphics Card with low profile and normal height brackets - $old




all price are shipped CONUS and all items come in original boxes.
 
