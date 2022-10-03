FS: AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc)

DPOSCORP said: Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them? Click to expand...

I have original packaging for everything except maybe the asus 5700xt (I have other 5700XT boxes though I'll ship it in). I'll have to check-on warranty/invoices. I have them for most of the GPUs but off the top of my head I'm not sure about the 5700xt or the evga 3080.