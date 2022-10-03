FS: AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 Memory

Andrew_Carr
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 2,678
GPUs are all sold
nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $490 SOLD
AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $580 SOLD
Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $150/ea (sold)
Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160 SOLD
PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold
Memory:
3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40 (Sold)
2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50 (sold)
2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $20
2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $10
AM4 Coolers
Several NH-D15s - $70 each
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $20 each
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $30
