FS: AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 Memory

Andrew_Carr

GPUs are all sold

nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $490 SOLD

AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $580 SOLD
Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $150/ea (sold)
Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160 SOLD

PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold

Memory:
3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40 (Sold)
2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50 (sold)

2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $20
IMG_0448.jpg


2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $10
IMG_0458.jpg


AM4 Coolers

Several NH-D15s - $70 each

5 or so Vetroo V5s - $20 each

vetroo.jpg


1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $30
 

DPOSCORP

Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them?
 
Andrew_Carr

DPOSCORP said:
Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them?
I have original packaging for everything except maybe the asus 5700xt (I have other 5700XT boxes though I'll ship it in). I'll have to check-on warranty/invoices. I have them for most of the GPUs but off the top of my head I'm not sure about the 5700xt or the evga 3080.
 
Andrew_Carr

Bump, price drop on some items. Also, if anyone needs an AM4 Cooler I have a bunch of different models:

Several NH-D15s - $80
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50

All are used except a couple Vetroos that are NIB.
 
ThreeDee

got the 6800 and 1200wtt PSU installed and it's working great ..Thanks a bunch/bump!
Heat on the way
 
Andrew_Carr

Bump, price drops on 6900xt and 3080. Have a couple offers on another site for them but the buyers are kinda flakey, so probably last chance.
 
Andrew_Carr

Bump. Back from vacation. GPUs are still available. I'd like to buy a couple SSD external hard drive enclosures if anyone has some lying around. I've had bad luck with online purchases (apparently there are a million variants of nvme drive connectors and I keep getting stuff for older style drives, etc. from these chinese sellers).


I need them to be compatible with a samsung 980 pro / sabrent rocket drive
https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...e_AI~n-&ds_k=980+ssd+nvme&gclsrc=ds&gclsrc=ds
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...pcie.html/?ap=y&ap=y&smp=y&smp=y&lsft=BI:5451
 
