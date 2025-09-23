FS: AM4 Combos: 5900x, 3400G

texuspete00
Thought I'd try to clear out some stuff. Hoping to try as combos first to save me some trips to the Post Office. Heatware under same name. Pricing is shipping included. Paypal F&F, or Zelle. Thanks for looking!
Combo 1 - $270
- AMD 5900x - 12 core CPU
- ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO
- 2 x 8GB Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM - BL2K8G36C16U4B
Combo 2 - $105
- AMD 3400G - 4 core cpu with iGpu
- MSI B450M Gaming Plus
- 2 x 8GB GSkill Trident X
