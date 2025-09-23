  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: AM4 Combos: 5900x, 3400G

T

texuspete00

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Sep 9, 2002
Messages
5,637
Thought I'd try to clear out some stuff. Hoping to try as combos first to save me some trips to the Post Office. Heatware under same name. Pricing is shipping included. Paypal F&F, or Zelle. Thanks for looking!

Combo 1 - $270
- AMD 5900x - 12 core CPU
- ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO
- 2 x 8GB Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM - BL2K8G36C16U4B
5900Board.jpg
5900.jpg
5900Ram.jpg
5900Accessories.jpg


Combo 2 - $105
- AMD 3400G - 4 core cpu with iGpu
- MSI B450M Gaming Plus
- 2 x 8GB GSkill Trident X

3400GCombo.jpg
3400GAccessories.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top