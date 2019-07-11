FS: Am2 939 775 462 motherboards, Rocketfish / LIan-Li case

DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R: $60 OBO
This motherboard is in a for parts - as is condition. One day it literally stopped working on me. It was about a year after DFI quit the consumer mobod scene. I could not figure out what was wrong with the motherboard. I put it in storage for a number of years thinking I'd go back and repair it one day.
I re-discovered it recently and noticed a few traces of the motherboard near the front panel connector had peeled away from the board. I have never seen anything like it happen to a motherboard.
This board is offered for sale for someone who wants to fix it.
IMG_20200514_012450.jpg

IMG_20200514_012535.jpg

IMG_20200514_012604.jpg



ASUS P5WD2 Premium + Pentium D 945: $60? offer
IMG_20200521_173312.jpg

IMG_20200521_173331.jpg





ASUS A7N8X socket 462 athlon XP combo $100
I may decide to keep this one as I don't know how many of these I'll run to in the future. The caps clearly need some replacement.
IMG_20200521_173821.jpg




PCIe X1 modem
Come on you know you want a fax machine on your ryzen build
IMG_20200521_174224.jpg



Rocketfish / Lian-li Full Tower case: $75 Local pickup
This case is unadultered, unmodified and barely used. Some say its very similar to the Lian Li PC-A71B. I assembled a micro atx computer in it once for a few days to see how hilarious it would look and just kept the case for the future. I don't see myself ever using such a tremendous case so up for sale it goes. I may entertain shipping it, but it's an absolutely huge case and I would rather sell it locally. In the Smithtown / Huntington, LI NY area.


IMG_20180605_183615.jpg

IMG_20180605_183710.jpg

IMG_20180605_183837.jpg

IMG_20200521_182419.jpg

IMG_20200521_182929.jpg



Apple iMac a1311 21.5 Inch Late 2009 For parts AS IS - $80 OBO
s-l1600 3.jpg

s-l1600 2.jpg

s-l1600.jpg


Condition:
-External condition excellent. Glass in front of lcd is very clean
-no major nicks or dents anywhere on iMac
-iMac turns on, fans are on full speed backlight on LCD comes on.
-Hdd and hdd mount missing.
-No apple logo or "?" folder shows up. This is likely due to the LCD ribbon connector needing repair.
-LCD cable connector on motherboard has damage from impatient disassembly by previous owner. LCD Connector needs to be resoldered.

Specs:
-Core 2 Duo 3.06ghz

Full specs:
https://everymac.com/systems/apple/...uo-3.06-21-inch-aluminum-late-2009-specs.html


Memory:
-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200 256gb/512mb


Seagate 2 TB hdd: $45. 12 hours on it according to crystaldisk mark.
IMG_20200601_170141.jpg



Upcoming:
X99 Xeon combo
-asrock x99 extreme 4
-Xeon 2696v3 QS
-Samsung ddr4 2132 ECC
-supermicro heatsink



WTB:
-Entry level Quadro P / Radeon WX. I'm in need of (2) GPUs. I am using them as devices under test in displayport oscilloscope probing. Examples of cards:
  • quadro p400, p600, p620, p1000
  • radeon pro wx2100, wx3100, wx3200, wx4100
-Lian Li PC-Q08, PC-Q18 or PC-Q50 ITX case
-SFX modular PSU
-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)
-elgato capture card (camlink, camlink 4k, hd60s+)
-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, parts)


Ledger:
I decided to keep the i5 combo and dell optiplex for displayport test machines. :/. Thanks for your interest guys.
i3-2120 combo sold!


Terms & Conditions:
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included
*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS
*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price
*Shipping from Long Island, NY
*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated

Methods of Payment:
Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses

Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
 
