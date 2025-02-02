FS: All sold, thank you team

Thug Esquire
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- May 4, 2005
- Messages
- 1,559
Hi folks, everything is in good to excellent condition. All photos are my own. All prices are cash, all shipped prices are insured economy shipping. Need it faster? I will ship via your preferred expedited method at cost, just need your shipping address!
Local cash preferred. For local deals, you'll have the chance to inspect everything in person prior to payment.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/38676
Intel 13900K + AORUS Z790 Master + GC-MAPLE RIDGE TB4 Add-in card: SOLD
MSI Prestige AI EVO 16" Core Ultra 7-155H 32GB RAM 1TB SSD: SOLD
NVIDIA RTX 4090 FE: $2435 SOLD
Corsair HX1200i 80-Plus Platinum PSU (Blue label): SOLD
CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub: SOLD
Intel 12900K + AORUS Z690 Master: SOLD
HP OEM NVIDIA RTX 3080: SOLD
Good condition. HP part number M24412-002. Uses 2x8-pin PCIe power connectors. Specs link
Local cash preferred. For local deals, you'll have the chance to inspect everything in person prior to payment.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/38676
Intel 13900K + AORUS Z790 Master + GC-MAPLE RIDGE TB4 Add-in card: SOLD
MSI Prestige AI EVO 16" Core Ultra 7-155H 32GB RAM 1TB SSD: SOLD
NVIDIA RTX 4090 FE: $2435 SOLD
Corsair HX1200i 80-Plus Platinum PSU (Blue label): SOLD
CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub: SOLD
Intel 12900K + AORUS Z690 Master: SOLD
HP OEM NVIDIA RTX 3080: SOLD
Good condition. HP part number M24412-002. Uses 2x8-pin PCIe power connectors. Specs link
Last edited: