FS: All sold, more coming soon!

EVGA GTX 950 2GB Dual Fan - $70 shipped This card has probably only seen under a hundred hours of gaming. It was used in an HTPC to watch movies. I've owned it since new. PNY GTX 770 Triple Fan - $60 shipped Nice card, beefy cooler! ASUS GTX 660 DirectCU II - $50 shipped Slick card, works great! TAKE ALL THREE GPUS ABOVE (950, 770, 660) FOR $150 SHIPPED! More to come! All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted. Payment via PayPal Only at this time. Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion). Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!) e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com SOLD STUFF BELOW EVGA GTX 780 FE- $85 shipped! PRICE DROP: $75 shipped! PRICE DROPPIEST: $60 SHIPPED SOLD TO FORUM USER tanoli82 ! {} Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card! Asus GTX 1060 3GB Dual Edition - $95 SHIPPED PRICE DROP - $80 SHIPPED SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER tanoli82 ! {} Bought from another forum member last summer. Used it in my all white HTPC build, great card! Asus STRIX GTX 1080 - $250 shipped SOLD to p_monks33 ! {} Fresh from RMA, card appears to be brand new in white box. Tested and verified working. ▼ Take everything below for $120 shipped! ▼ ALL SOLD to NobleX13 ! Core i5-2500 + Dell ATX motherboard - $50 shipped to the contiguous US {} {} {} This was the heart of my UnRAID / Plex server until this morning. Motherboard is Dell but fits standard ATX. Note that this board only supports Sandy Bridge processors. Includes board with CPU installed. No IO shield. Gigabyte H61-N-USB3 (ITX) + i5-3570k (relidded and lapped) combo - $60 shipped USPS to the contiguous US {} {} This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user Ruiner - I relidded using Coollabs Liquid Ultra (metal liquid TIM) and red high temp RTV. I never overclocked this but it runs REALLY damn cool at stock speeds. Board info @ Gigabyte's site Comes with bare board as seen, 3570k in the socket (best to protect the pins anyway), and IO shield. Nothing more, nothing less. I'll clean the thermal grease off the CPU before shipping. The board does have a Windows 10 Professional license tied to it - install Windows 10 Pro and choose 'I don't have a key' during setup. Once the machine is connected to the internet it will activate on it's own. I7-3770 bare CPU - $40 shipped {} Non-K, works great. Bare CPU only.