FS: All sold, more coming soon!

This was the heart of my UnRAID / Plex server until this morning. Motherboard is Dell but fits standard ATX. Note that this board only supports Sandy Bridge processors. Includes board with CPU installed. No IO shield.This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user Ruiner - I relidded using Coollabs Liquid Ultra (metal liquid TIM) and red high temp RTV. I never overclocked this but it runs REALLY damn cool at stock speeds.Comes with. Nothing more, nothing less. I'll clean the thermal grease off the CPU before shipping.The board does have a Windows 10 Professional license tied to it - install Windows 10 Pro and choose 'I don't have a key' during setup. Once the machine is connected to the internet it will activate on it's own.Non-K, works great. Bare CPU only.