FS: All sold, more coming soon!

Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

FIFTEEN YEARS

TAKE ALL THREE GPUS BELOW (950, 770, 660) FOR $150 SHIPPED!

EVGA GTX 950 2GB Dual Fan - $70 shipped

PNY GTX 770 Triple Fan - $60 shipped

ASUS GTX 660 DirectCU II - $50 shipped

TAKE ALL THREE GPUS ABOVE (950, 770, 660) FOR $150 SHIPPED!

More to come!

Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

FIFTEEN YEARS

SOLD STUFF BELOW

EVGA GTX 780 FE- $85 shipped!

PRICE DROP: $75 shipped!

PRICE DROPPIEST: $60 SHIPPED





{ }



Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card!









Asus GTX 1060 3GB Dual Edition - $95 SHIPPED

PRICE DROP - $80 SHIPPED

SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER tanoli82 !



{ }



Bought from another forum member last summer. Used it in my all white HTPC build, great card!





Asus STRIX GTX 1080 - $250 shipped SOLD TO FORUM USER tanoli82 Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card!Bought from another forum member last summer. Used it in my all white HTPC build, great card!



{ }



Fresh from RMA, card appears to be brand new in white box. Tested and verified working.









▼ Take everything below for $120 shipped! ▼



ALL SOLD to NobleX13 !

Fresh from RMA, card appears to be brand new in white box. Tested and verified working.▼ Take everything below for $120 shipped! ▼

Core i5-2500 + Dell ATX motherboard - $50 shipped to the contiguous US