FS/ All SOLD and DONE

I have some used items for sale. Payment will be PayPal. Items will be shipped USPS and FedEx.

There are no boxes for any of the items. The items will all be in antistatic bags. The processor in a holder.



Ryzen 5 3600 (bare processor) ------------------------------------------------- $150 shipped Priority mail [ SOLD ]

owned for a couple of months



EVGA GTX 1060 SC 3Gb -----------------------------------------------------$88 shipped [ SOLD ]

03G-PR-6162-KR This is the single fan card and just the card in antistatic bag.

I have owned this card for about 9 months. The card was only used for gaming.



Samsung 860 EVO 500Gb SSD 2.5" owned for about 1 year -------------------- $58 shipped [ SOLD ]



Heatware - StarRover