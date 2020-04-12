FS: all my IT stuff

So recently i have had some life happen, and probably this isn't the best time but i want to sell everything i have preferably to one person. I have a ton of stuff, from switches to cisco merakis,sonic walls, end user routers, patch cables, laptops, bare cpus,motherbaord,ram, ssds, hdd,s etc etc.bnib UPS units, a ton of wall inserts and face plates. its a mixture of mostly used components, but some bnib items. all hard componets such as hdd,ssd,ram ,cou have all been exit tested as they were removed from service, the laptops are in varying stages of repair, some boot some dont.



its probably real world value around $2-3K if i dont include my headphones,maybe more i lost track of everything. id like to get around$1-2k plus shipping depending on the items agreed upon.

obviously i will

list everything if someone is interested but if i dont get any interest i dont suppose its worth listing everything. the prices are not set in stone but thats what i would accept for all of it. so maybe its a really great deal or a fair deal, i suppose that is up to the person interested. \\if this isn't allowed lmk and ill just start listing the key pieces.