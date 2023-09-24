[FS] All Gone For Now

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
May 22, 2005
2,144
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [200-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
Thinning the herd and need to fund some holiday gifts for the family; feeling this inflation really taking a toll so this will be an ongoing thread with various goodies:
- MSI MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI
- Ryzen 7 5800X
MSI board and the 5800X as a combo for
$285.00 Shipped, CONUS SOLD
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 GAMING OC 16G - $329.99 Shipped, CONUS SOLD
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-rad...c-16gd/p/N82E16814932382?Item=N82E16814932382
Will post photos today. Original owner; GPU is barely broke in.. purchased 03/2023 from Newegg
