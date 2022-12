FS : Alienware x17 RTX3080 16gb, 32gb DDR4, 17" laptop (In Canada)

Alienware X17 R1 (4 fan cooling solution)Nvidia RTX 3080 16gb 165w variant17" 1080p 165hzIntel i7 11800H 8 core32GB 3466 XMP DDR4Alienware Per key lighting Keyboard, and illuminated trackpad1TB NVME SSDWindows 11330w and 240w chargers includedKiller Wifi 6 / 2.5G EthernetExtended Warranty Jul 2023 (Transferrable)Brand new Lenovo gaming 17" backpack bag.was used as a PC with a dock so it could pass as newasking 2700 CAD, Shipped within CanadaOpen to US as welletransfer preferred byt paypal is avilableHeat in Sig