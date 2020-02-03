FS: Alienware M15 R2

AthlonXP

AthlonXP

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 14, 2001
Messages
20,354
Putting this back up for sale. The laptop is in excellent condition (Warranty good until 8/2020 and is transferable.) I have the original box and all accessories. I will even throw in an extra 240w adapter as well. Here are the following specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7 9750H
Memory: 16GB DDR4
Storage:1TB NVME SSD + 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)
GPU: 8GB RTX 2070max q
Screen: 144Hz 1920x1080 Screen
WiFi: Intel AC8265

Pics of Laptop:

laptop pic 1.jpglaptop pic 2.jpglaptop pic 3.jpglaptop pic 4.jpglaptop pic 5.jpglaptop pic 6.jpg


I am looking to get $1750 or best offer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top