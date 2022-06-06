FS: Alienware Laptop (X17 R1 3080) Sale

clayton006

I'm selling some gear as I've built my own main PC and I'm getting ready for the next round of laptops.
Shipping to the lower 48 only. Prices do not include shipping. All hardware comes in original box(es).

Will accept Paypal, Venmo
Heatware: clayton006

Laptop:
11980hk
64GB DDR4 RAM
RTX 3080
2TB NVMe PCIe-4
2TB NVMe PCIe-3
17" 1080p 360hz Display
330w Power Adapter

Price: $2200
2022-06-06-09.07.58.765.jpeg2022-06-06-09.08.10.942.jpeg2022-06-06-09.08.26.617.jpeg2022-06-06-09.08.41.609.jpeg
 

