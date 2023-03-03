FS: Alienware Gaming Headsets, Crucial 4TB X6, Noco Genius 1

|Payment methods: Zelle, PayPal F&F
|Free shipping USPS or UPS - From East Coast
|Heatware +31 | Hardwareswap trades: 5 | SteamGameSwap trades: 20+ | ebay rating 1799
1 - Lunar light (white)
Front | Back
1 - Dark side of the moon (black)
Front | Back
Unopened in storage since January 2023 - if needed recommend updating firmware before use.
Front | Back | Back 2
3 Pack: Router + 2 Satellite Extenders - Up to 7,500 sq. ft coverage
This is the Pro line - 4 SSIDs linked to 4 separate VLANs, network segmentation and VPN capabilities
Front | Back | Side |
Unopened in storage since October 2021 highly recommend updating firmware before use.
Front | Back | Side 1 |
$20 - Used Noco Genius 1
1-Amp Battery Charger, Battery Maintainer, and Battery Desulfator
Like new condition - Used < 10 times on my 4 cylinder cars. Did not test with 6 cylinder.
Front
Last edited: