FS: Alienware Gaming Headset AW920H, Crucial 4TB X6 Portable SSD

T

trikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 5, 2006
Messages
190
💲 Payment methods: Zelle, PayPal F&F (Personal)
🆓 Free shipping USPS or UPS - From NC
💯 Heatware +36 | Hardwareswap trades: 5 | SteamGameSwap trades: 20+ | ebay rating 1799

$80 each - 🆕 BRAND NEW Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW920H
1 - Lunar light (white)
Front | Back
1 - Dark side of the moon (black)
Front | Back

$130 - 🆕 BRAND NEW Crucial 4TB X6 Portable SSD
Unopened in storage since January 2023.
Front | Back | Back 2
 
Last edited:
Saturday night bump. Alienware gaming headsets and Crucial 4TB left!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top